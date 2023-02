Police responded to a shooting in Wyoming, Michigan on Feb. 10, 2023.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are responding to a shooting in Wyoming, dispatchers said.

It happened on Michael Avenue SW south of Burton Street SW. There is an apartment complex in that area.

Dispatchers did not confirm any information about injuries.

