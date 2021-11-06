Police respond to report of shots fired in Kentwood

Police on scene at 54th Street and Division Avenue in Kentwood on Nov. 6, 2021.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Police responded to reports of a shooting in Kentwood Saturday.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. at 54th Street and Division Avenue in Kentwood.

Police on scene at 54th Street and Division Avenue in Kentwood on Nov. 6, 2021.

As police arrived on scene, they found a broken window at a strip mall, a spokesperson for the Kentwood Police Department on scene told News 8.

It is not yet known if anyone was shot or if police have made any arrests.

Police are still on scene investigating.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.