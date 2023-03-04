Police presence at Delta Hotels Mariott on 28th Street and E Beltline Avenue in Kentwood. (March 4, 2023)

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A 21-year-old man was found dead after a shooting at a Kentwood hotel Saturday evening, police said.

Officers with the Kentwood Police Department were called to Delta Hotel on 28th Street at E Beltline Avenue just before 7 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man dead at the scene.

Police said they do not believe there is any immediate threat to the public but did not say anything about a suspect.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting but it is being investigated by Kentwood Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department Detective Bureau at 616.656.6604 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

A News 8 crew at the scene saw at least seven Kentwood Police vehicles, a Life EMS paramedic unit and a Kent County Sheriff’s Office crime scene unit at the hotel around 8 p.m. Police blocked off the hotel parking lot.

Nearby traffic was not affected and the hotel remained open to patrons.