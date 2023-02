Police on scene on the East Beltline near Woodland Drive in Kentwood on Feb. 7, 2023.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Kentwood Tuesday evening, police say.

It happened on the East Beltline near Woodland Drive, the Kentwood Police Department told News 8.

Its not yet known what led up to the crash.

The southbound lanes of the East Beltline were blocked.