Police: Pedestrian killed in Wyoming crash

Authorities on the scene of crash on Division Avenue and 39th Street in Wyoming July 27, 2020.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was killed after a crash on Division Avenue in Wyoming Sunday.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said the crash happened around 10 p.m. Sunday on S Division Avenue at 39th Street SW.

Investigators say the pedestrian, a 47-year-old man, was trying to cross Division where there isn’t a crosswalk when he struck by a northbound vehicle.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries early Monday morning.

Authorities are not releasing his name pending family notification.

The driver and passenger of the northbound vehicle were not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call WDPS at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.