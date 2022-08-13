WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was hit by a driver in Wyoming, shutting down both lanes of 28th Street late Saturday night, police said.
It happened just after 9:30 p.m. on 28th Street near Division Avenue. The pedestrian’s condition is still unknown, according to Wyoming Police.
Both eastbound and westbound lanes of the road were closed due to the crash, said the Michigan Department of Transportation. Traffic was being rerouted.
A team of investigators were on the scene, according to Wyoming Police.
This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.