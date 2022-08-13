Both lanes of 28th Street in Wyoming were closed after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Saturday night, police say. (Aug. 13, 2022)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was hit by a driver in Wyoming, shutting down both lanes of 28th Street late Saturday night, police said.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. on 28th Street near Division Avenue. The pedestrian’s condition is still unknown, according to Wyoming Police.

Team of investigators at crash scene (8/13/22) Investigator at crash scene (8/13/22)

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of the road were closed due to the crash, said the Michigan Department of Transportation. Traffic was being rerouted.

A team of investigators were on the scene, according to Wyoming Police.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.