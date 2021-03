KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Kentwood Saturday night.

It happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Kalamazoo Avenue and 52nd Street.

Police on the scene said the pedestrian, a female, suffered a laceration to the head. She was able to walk to the ambulance before being taken to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.