KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Kentwood police are investigating a New Year’s Day stabbing that sent one person to the hospital.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of 52nd Street, between Wing and East Paris avenues.

Kentwood police say they were alerted to the stabbing when they were called to Metro Health, after a man arrived at the hospital in with multiple stab wounds.

No arrests have been made, but police do not believe there is a threat to the public.