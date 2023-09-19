KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly shooting at a family member, police say.

It happened just before noon in Kentwood, on the 5800 block of Christie Avenue, according to a release from the Kentwood Police Department.

A caller told police that a family member had fired a shot at him inside the home.

Officers said when they arrived, the victim and the suspect were still inside the home. Another family member had been able to exit.

The suspect surrendered and was arrested, police said. He faces an assault charge.

The victim, too, was able to leave the home. Nobody was hurt, according to the Kentwood Police Department, and there is no threat to the public.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department Detective Bureau at 616.656.6604.