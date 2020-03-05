Police: No credible threat found at Wyoming school

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers say they found no credible threat after a message was written on a bathroom wall at Vista Charter Academy in Wyoming.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says administrators closed the school Thursday as a precaution after seeing the threat.

Investigators say they have talked to students who had access to the bathroom.

Officers say they will have an increased presence at the school on Friday when the building reopens.

Police say there is no indication of a threat.