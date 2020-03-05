Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Police: No credible threat found at Wyoming school

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic Wyoming police department of public safety 032014_1520522752236.jpg.jpg

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers say they found no credible threat after a message was written on a bathroom wall at Vista Charter Academy in Wyoming.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says administrators closed the school Thursday as a precaution after seeing the threat.

Investigators say they have talked to students who had access to the bathroom.

Officers say they will have an increased presence at the school on Friday when the building reopens.

Police say there is no indication of a threat.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 