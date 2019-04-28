Kent County

UPDATE: Missing Kent county nine-year-old found safe

Posted: Apr 28, 2019 07:52 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 28, 2019 08:21 AM EDT

UPDATE: Wyoming police say a nine-year-old boy who may have run away from home has been found safe. Police say someone saw news reports and called to say he was safe. Wyoming police add, Shepard was at a friend's house staying overnight, and told the parent he had permission to stay there.  

 

ORIGINAL STORY:

GAYLORD. Mich, (WOOD) — Wyoming police say a nine year old boy has been missing for several hours and they need your help. 

Authorities sent a notice Sunday morning that nine-year-old Jaron Daprince Shepard of Wyoming went missing last night, police think now that he may have run away from home.

Michigan State police say Shepard was left home alone after discipline issues, and when his parents returned, he was gone.

Police say Jaron was last seen in the area of Burlingame Ave and 32nd Street Southwest in Wyoming. He's described as a four-foot-tall black male, weighong around 100 pounds. Police say he was last seen wearing camoflage pants, a green sweatshirt, red glasses and braids in his hair.

If you know anything about Jaron's whereabouts or happend to have seen him, Wyoming police urge you to give them a call at 616.530.7300.

Photos: 2019 Brilliance Awards Photos: 2019 Brilliance Awards
