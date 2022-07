WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a man was shot while driving on US-131 Wednesday.

It happened while he was driving southbound on US-131 between Burton Street and 28th Street, a spokesperson for the Wyoming Police Department told News 8.

He was shot in the leg, the spokesperson said. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Police do not believe it was a random shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.