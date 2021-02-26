Police: Man shot, injured in Wyoming

Police investigate at a home on 36th Street near Burlingame Avenue SW in Wyoming following a shooting on Feb. 26, 2021.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured in Wyoming Friday.

It happened around 4 p.m. on 36th Street SW east of Burlingame Avenue. Wyoming police say officers were called there after getting a report of shots fired.

Around the same time, a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. The man, a 31-year-old from Grand Rapids, was later listed in serious condition.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known. Police said Friday evening they were searching the property where they believed it happened.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police at 616.530.7300 or 616.774.2340 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.