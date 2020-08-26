Police: Man shot at vehicle with estranged wife inside

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a Grandville man accused of firing a stolen handgun at a vehicle occupied by his estranged wife and her male friend faces numerous charges.

Grandville police were called just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to Rivervale Drive SW, off Ivanrest Avenue SW to a report of shots being fired.

Authorities say 28-year-old Cameron Deshawn-Larue Brown has been arraigned with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, receiving and concealing a stolen firearm, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, carrying a concealed weapon, tampering with evidence and weapons felony firearm.