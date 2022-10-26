GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A 51-year-old truck driver was killed when he was hit by a load of lumber being delivered to a company in Grandville.

Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to Standale Lumber on Franklin Avenue SW just north of Chicago Drive in Grandville. Police said a trailer was being unloaded when a portion of lumber from the trailer fell and hit the semi-truck driver, killing him.

The name of the man has not been released. Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration was contacted and is investigating, police said.

Grandville police and fire department and Life EMS ambulance responded to the scene.