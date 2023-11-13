KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a man was stabbed in Kentwood Monday.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. on the 5800 block of Ridgebrook Drive SE, according to the Kentwood Police Department.

Officers said they found a 43-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A 17-year-old male suspect fled on foot but was later found at a local business and taken into custody, according to the Kentwood Police Department. The victim and suspect are family members, according to police.

The police department said Monday afternoon that there is no threat to the public.

Shortly after noon Monday, Kentwood Public Schools said via email that East Kentwood High School, East Kentwood Freshman Campus, Pinewood Middle School, Discovery Elementary School and Brookwood Elementary School went into “secure mode” because of a “situation in a nearby neighborhood.”

“Law enforcement asked us to go into Secure Mode out of an abundance of caution,” KPS wrote.

In secure mode, school activities continue, but nobody is allowed to enter or leave.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616.656.6604 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.