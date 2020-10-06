Police: Man holding woman hostage in Wyoming home

A photo of heavy police presence in the area of Jefferson Avenue SE and Abbie Street SE in Wyoming on Oct. 6, 2020.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man is holding a woman hostage inside a Wyoming home.

It started around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on Abbie Street SE. near Jefferson Avenue.

Wyoming Department of Public Safety Capt. James Maguffee say there are two people in the home.

Around 11:30 a.m., Maguffee said the negotiations with the man are going well. Authorities are anticipating a peaceful resolution soon, he said.

Police say they have no reason to believe guns are in play but are proceeding with caution.

“I think that patience and caution is the word of the day right now. We’re just taking our time and we’re very hopeful. I think that all the neighbors are in a safe position right now. We don’t have any safety concerns for the surrounding area. Everything is well in hand,” Maguffee said.

People are asked to avoid the area as police work to resolve the situation.