Surveillance image of the man police say assaulted an employee at a Wyoming gas station. (Courtesy of Wyoming Department of Public Safety)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for a man who they say assaulted an employee at a gas station in Wyoming last week.

Around 4:20 a.m. on Oct. 9, the man arrived in a black party bus and went into a Citgo gas station on Burton Street near Clyde Park Avenue SW, police said.

According to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety, the man got in an argument with an employee and started throwing items around the store. Officers say the employee was trying to get the man to leave when she was hit in the head and fell. The man left the store and returned to the bus, which drove away. The store employee had significant injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Officers are still looking for the man and provided surveillance photos from that night.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact Wyoming Police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.