Police: Man dies in Wyoming crash

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 31-year-old man died in a crash in Wyoming.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday on Clyde Park Avenue SW near 47th Street SW.

Authorities say the Wyoming man crossed the centerline, causing a four-car crash.

The man died at the scene. There were no other serious injuries, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

Motorists are asked to avoid using Clyde Park Avenue between 44th Street and 52nd Street.

Anyone with information asked to call Wyoming police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.