WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died during a fight at a hotel parking lot in Wyoming Saturday, police said.

Around 12:20 p.m., the Wyoming Department of Public Safety got a report that a fight was going on between several people in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn on 54th Street and Clyde Park Avenue in Wyoming.

When officers got there, they found a man in the parking lot, unresponsive. They tried to save his life but the man ultimately died at the scene, according to Wyoming police.

Initial investigation shows that the man became unresponsive during the fight, police said. He was identified as a 35-year-old man who was not from Michigan. Police have not released his name.

The other people in the fight were interviewed by investigators, but police have not said what led up to it. Officers believe all the people involved are accounted for and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wyoming Police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or 1.866.774.2345.