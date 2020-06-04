Police: Man arrested after woman dragged from car

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was dragged by a car, according to Wyoming police Capt. James Maguffee.

It happened around 5 a.m. Saturday on the 3500 block Byron Center Avenue SW near Golden Street SW in Wyoming.

Tyrese Mauricio Baker is facing charges of robbery-unarmed, reckless driving causing serious impairment and domestic violence.

Maguffee says there was a domestic argument in the vehicle between him and the 20-year-old victim. Baker drove off when she was getting out, and she was dragged for some distance, Maguffee said.

It is believed Baker took property belonging to her during the event, leading to the robbery charge,

Maguffee said.

The victim received serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police have been told she is now recovering at home.

Baker turned himself in, was booked in the jail and has posted bond. He is scheduled for arraignment on July 7, according to Maguffee.