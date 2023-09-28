WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Walker police say they have arrested a man after a 33-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times.

The suspect was arrested Wednesday at an apartment in Kentwood, according to the Walker Police Department. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

Police did not release any other information about the suspect Thursday morning.

The stabbing happened Sept. 12 at Apple Ridge Apartments. Officers said they found a 33-year-old woman with several stab wounds.

That day, police surrounded and entered the apartment in search of the suspect, but the suspect was ultimately not there.

At the time, police said they did not have a description of the suspect, but they believed the suspect and the victim knew each other.

The 33-year-old woman was taken to the hospital Sept. 12 in serious condition, according to police.

The Walker Police Department said Thursday that the woman had recently been released from the hospital but was still recovering.