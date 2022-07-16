An undated photo of Betty Joe Jones. (Courtesy of the Wyoming Department of Public Safety)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help finding a missing and endangered woman.

WDPS said Betty Joe Jones, 72, has been missing since 11:15 a.m. She is believed to be on foot because her vehicle is parked in her driveway, located on Copley Street SW near Charlesgate Avenue SW.

Jones is described as a Black, female, 5 foot 6 inches, 90 pounds, brown eyes and wears glasses. KDPS said it’s unknown what clothes she was wearing when she went missing, but she is known to wear a head scarf similar to the one in her photo.

She has onset dementia and her family is concerned for her wellbeing, police said. She does have a cellphone but is it turned off.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300.