Police looking for driver involved in hit-and-run crash near GR

The scene of a hit-and-run crash that happened just before midnight on Sept. 17, 2021.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — State Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash near Grand Rapids Friday that injured one person.

The crash happened a little before 12 a.m. at the intersection of the East Beltline and 5 Mile Road in Plainfield Township.

Michigan State Police say the at-fault driver went through a red light and T-boned another vehicle before driving off.

The other driver had to be extricated from their vehicle and was taken to the hospital. They are expected to survive.

State Police haven’t released a description of the other vehicle involved in the crash.