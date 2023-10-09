WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for a man who has been reported missing for over two weeks.

Anthony Scott Adrianse, 36, stands 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds with long, dark brown hair that is usually in a ponytail, according to the Wyoming Police Department.

He has not been heard from or seen since leaving his home near Burton Street and Burlingame Avenue SW in Wyoming on Sept. 22 around 6:30 p.m., police say. He drove away in a gray 2013 Honda Accord 4-door car with Michigan license plate EJH3217.

An undated photo of Anthony Adrianse (Courtesy Wyoming Police Department). A stock photo provided by the Wyoming Police Department shows a Gray 2013 Honda Accord 4-door like Anthony Adrianse is driving.

Wyoming Police detectives are investigating. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Wyoming Police detectives at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.