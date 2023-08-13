GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for a suspect who they say fired several shots into an unoccupied vehicle in Grandville Sunday night.

Around 8:53 p.m., the Grandville Police Department was called to the area of Wedgewood Court SW and Jenison Street SW in Grandville on reports of a shooting.

According to officers, a woman used a handgun to fire several shots into an unoccupied vehicle. Police describe her as a black female wearing all pink who left the scene in a black SUV.

Officers believe that the person who owns the car and the woman who fired shots know each other. They do not believe there is any threat to the public and say this was an isolated incident.

The Grandville Police Department is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer or the Grandville Police Department tip line at 616.538.6110, option 2.