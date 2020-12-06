Police look for suspects near RiverTown mall after chase

Police look for suspects near the RiverTown Crossings mall in Grandville on Dec. 5, 2020.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have set up a perimeter around RiverTown Crossings mall in Grandville after a chase.

Dispatchers tell News 8 it began Saturday evening when a nearby jewelry store was robbed.

Three suspects fled towards the mall. One of them was caught. Police are still looking for the others, dispatchers say.

Dispatchers say they believe there is no threat to the public at this time.

Additional details were not immediately available. This post will be updated when News 8 learns more.