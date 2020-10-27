Police look for suspect in Wyoming armed robbery

Wyoming police releases photos of a suspect in the ABC Party Store armed robbery on Oct. 27, 2020.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the ABC Party Store on 28th Street SW near Division Avenue S in Wyoming.

Investigators say a man stole merchandise from the counter and ran out of the front door. The clerk chased after him.

Once outside, the suspect and clerk got into a fight. The man pulled a handgun from his waistband, pointed it at the clerk and went westbound on 28th Street SW, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

The clerk was not hurt.

Investigators say the suspect is between 40 to 50 years old, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 165 pounds with blonde or white hair. He was wearing a dark-colored face mask, black coat, dark pants, brown cowboy style boots and has a tattoo on his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wyoming police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.