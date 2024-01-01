SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were hospitalized after a fight broke out at a party early Monday morning.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 5 a.m. Monday at a home on Kenowa Avenue near Armock Drive in Sparta Township.

One person, an adult male, used a machete to break windows and started attacking other people. Two people who fought with the suspect, both adult males, received minor injuries. Deputies arrived on scene and placed the suspect under arrest.

The two victims and the suspect were all taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries, which are said to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators are still talking to witnesses to piece together exactly what happened. Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor. The Kent County Prosecutor will now review the evidence to determine what, if any, criminal charges may apply.