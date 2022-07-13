Wyoming police are investigating vandalism that occurred at a private club house. (Courtesy)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating vandalism that happened at a club house in Wyoming.

Police were called Tuesday about a “significant amount of damage” at the private Rivertown Park club house on Scenic River Drive, a spokesperson for the Wyoming Police Department told News 8.

Photos provided to News 8 shows broken glass and a damaged bathroom. Stills from security footage show two young women.

Police are investigating and following up on leads.

There is no safety concern for the public, police say.