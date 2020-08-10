Police investigate suspicious death at Kentwood home

Authorities investigate a suspicious death in the are of 48th Street and Eastern Avenue SE in Kentwood on Aug. 10, 2020.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they are investigating the death of a woman in Kentwood as suspicious.

The body was found around 9 a.m. Monday in a home on Jennifer Street in the Windmill Pointe Village mobile home park, which is in the area of 48th Street and Eastern Avenue.

Kentwood police said Monday afternoon that the cause of death wasn’t yet clear; they were awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine it.

They added there was no suspect in custody.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call Kentwood police at 616.698.6580 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.