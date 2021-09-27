Police investigating 2 fatal crashes in Walker

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Walker said they are investigating two separate fatal crashes Monday night.

The first crash happened on Alpine Avenue NW near Center Drive NW, just north of I-96.

It’s unknown at this time what led up to the incident, but authorities said a car and a motorcycle crashed. Alpine Avenue was closed near the crash but has since reopened.

The second crash happened on Turner Avenue NW near W. River Drive NW.

Authorities are asking people to avoid that area at this time.

Additional details regarding both crashes weren’t immediately available.

