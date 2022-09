GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — First responders are at the scene of a deadly crash in Grand Rapids.

It happened late Saturday night at the intersection of College Avenue and Fulton Street. A News8 crew on scene confirmed the crash involved a motorcycle and a van.

Officers say the crash is deadly, but did not detail how many people died.

As of 11:45 p.m. the intersection remains closed, while officers continue to investigate.

News8 is working to learn more.