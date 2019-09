GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) – Burglars smashed through a window at Cabela’s early Sunday morning in Grandville, according to police

Authorities said the break-in happened just after 4 a.m at the location off of 44th Street. Officer said they found broken glass outside of the store.

Investigators said no merchandise was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grandville tip line at 616.538.6110 or Silent Observer.