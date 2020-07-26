Police investigating auto dealership break-in in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The City of Wyoming Police Department is investigating a break-in at a car dealership.

It happened just before 6 a.m. Sunday at MD Auto Sales on Division Avenue S near Honeoye Street SE.

Police say they were alerted of the break-in after someone tripped the alarm at the business. Investigators say when they got there, someone had smashed the glass in the front of the business and got in.

Police tell News 8 no keys or cars were stolen from the business.

This break-in comes days after multiple dealerships were broken into around Kent county. No word if police believe this break-in is related.