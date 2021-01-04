Police investigate Wyoming cellphone store robbery

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a robbery at a cellphone store in Wyoming Monday morning.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety told News 8 that the robbery happened around 11 a.m. at the Verizon store on Byron Center Avenue SW, north of M-6.

Four suspected entered the store after pushing an employee out of the doorway. The suspects were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cellphones. No weapon was seen during the robbery, according to a WDPS news release.

The suspects were last seen driving away northbound in a blue pickup truck with no license plate and damage on the passenger side.

The employee was not injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call WDPS at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.