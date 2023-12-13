GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating threats at several West Michigan school districts this week. The incidents have caused evacuations and some buildings are closed while investigations continue.

Tuesday morning, Patrick Creagan, the superintendent of Decatur Public Schools, was contacted by police about a threat made over the phone.

“The threat was some pressure cooker bombs, four of them would be placed in the middle school building, and they would go off after noon,” Creagan said.

The threat caused the district to quickly evacuate students and staff.

“Didn’t know if it was credible or not, but at that time we didn’t really have much of a decision,” Creagan said.

Creagan said no bombs were found inside of the building and police told him that the call may have come from someone overseas.

“These people have nothing else in their lives to do but to cause havoc,” Creagan said. “If that’s what their goal in life is, they’ve got some serious issues in their life.”

Decatur Public Schools isn’t the only one dealing with threats this week.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is looking into four suspected “swatting” calls, with the FBI. Most of the threats targeted homes but another call threatened Belmont Elementary within Rockford Public Schools.

“I don’t really think it is somebody locally who’s doing that, it appears to be groups of people, things like this can be categorized as terrorism and I think it’s a very serious problem in the United States,” said Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young.

Over the last decade, Sheriff LaJoye-Young says hoax emergency calls have increased dramatically.

“It tends to go in streaks in terms of where it’s being localized,” LaJoye-Young said.

The calls not only can create chaos but also stretch valuable law enforcement resources.

“We have to respond as though we’re 100% sure it’s correct,” LaJoye-Young said. “If I have them all going to a false call, perhaps that impacts the heart attack several miles away or perhaps that impacts the serious car accident.”

While it can be difficult, LaJoye-Young said the Kent County Sheriff’s Office will continue to go after those who make these kinds of threats.

“We have had a history of being able to prosecute for swatting calls. So, the resources are there to do it if the suspects are able to be located,” LaJoye-Young said. “But in some context, I think it needs to be looked at on the national level.”

Central Montcalm Schools were closed Wednesday due to a possible threat. WOOD-TV reached out to Stanton Police, but they could not share the nature of what they’re investigating.

Grandville Public Schools also says two threats and a racial slur were discovered inside bathrooms at Grandville High School, one of them referencing a shooting this Friday.

In an online letter, the district says that a student is responsible for both messages, and they have been removed from the school.