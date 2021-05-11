Police investigate string of break-ins in metro GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a string of break-ins overnight in metro Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said officers were called shortly before 12 a.m. Tuesday for an intrusion alarm at the Boost Mobile store located at the intersection of Plainfield and Fuller avenues. Two suspects smashed the windows out with a brick and were able to get away with merchandise from the store.

Then officers were called shortly after 1 a.m. to another intrusion alarm at Sharpe Auto Group dealership on 28th Street between Eastern and Kalamazoo avenues. Two suspects were able to get into the building by smashing in the back door with a brick. They got the keys to a vehicle that was stolen from the lot, according to a GRPD news release.

Investigators believe both incidents are related. The stolen vehicle has not been found.

Officers pulled over the vehicle that the suspects arrived in during both burglaries around 6 a.m. without incident in Ottawa County. The driver was cooperating with investigators, the release said.

Kentwood police are also investigating an attempted break-in that happened around 3 a.m. at Joyology, located on 28th Street near the intersection of Lake Eastbrook Boulevard SE. A white car was seen leaving the scene heading westbound when officers arrived in the area.

It’s unknow if the Kentwood incident is related to the other two cases.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.235.