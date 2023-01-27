GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a string of overnight break-ins in Kent County, including at two marijuana businesses in Grand Rapids.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said around 4 a.m. Friday, a car drove through the front doors of the Family Fare gas station at the intersection of Clyde Park Avenue SW and 76th Street SW in Byron Township. Items were stolen from the gas station.

In Grand Rapids, the police department said a marijuana business on Plainfield Avenue and one on Michigan Street were broken into early Friday morning.

Authorities are investigating to determine if these break-ins are related, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

No suspect information was released. GRPD said no arrests had been made.