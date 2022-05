WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are at the scene of a shooting in Wyoming.

It happened around 6:10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Prairie Parkway SW near Byron Center Avenue.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety told News 8 there was a shooting but did not give any more information.

Police at the scene of a shooting on Prairie Parkway SW near Byron Center Avenue on May 16, 2022.

It is not yet known what led up to the shooting, if anyone is in custody or if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.