WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a shooting near the DeltaPlex in Walker Monday morning.

Kent County dispatchers said police responded to the report of a shooting around 4:15 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Hillside Drive NW and Ferris Street NW.

A News 8 crew saw an ambulance leaving the scene, but authorities have not confirmed if there were any reports of injuries.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.

Walker police said more information would be released later in the day Monday.