KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating a shooting in Kentwood.

It happened around 3 p.m. in the 4600 block of Bowen Boulevard SE near Stauffer Ave SE, dispatch said.

News 8 is working to find out if anyone was hurt and if any suspects are in custody.

It is not yet known what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.