Police investigate shooting at Wyoming apartment complex

Police investigating a report of a shooting at the Ramblewood Apartments in Wyoming Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a shooting at an apartment complex in Wyoming late Wednesday night.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety confirmed to News 8 that officers were called around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting at Ramblewood Apartments located near the intersection of 44th Street SW and Byron Center Avenue SW.

Police did not release any additional information surrounding the incident. It’s unknown what led to the shooting, if there are any reports of injuries or if any arrests have been made.

News 8 is working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.