Police investigate multiple Kent Co. break-ins

KENTWOOD & WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kentwood and Wyoming are investigating more attempted break-ins at auto dealerships early Wednesday.

The break-ins happened along Division Street.

Kentwood police tell News 8 that the suspects broke into two dealerships across the street from each other in the area of Wadsworth Street and Division Avenue S. At Direct Auto Source, they pushed an air conditioner through a window to break in. And at Freedom Automotive across the street, they ran into a garage door.

Police are still trying to figure out if the suspects stole anything.

Wyoming police were investigating a break-in at the Quality Express Care Center on 44th Street SW and Division Avenue S. The front door was smashed in and garage door was busted out.

Anyone with information about either of these cases is asked to call the Kentwood Police Department at 616.698.6580, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.