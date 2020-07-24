Police investigate Kent County dealership break-in

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Police from three different agencies are investigating a car dealership break-in.

It happened sometime overnight or this morning at Fox Ford Mazda on 28th Street SE. The Kent County Sheriff’s Department, Kentwood Police and Grand Rapids Police are looking into what happened.

Police have not said if anything was taken or if there is any damage, but police on scene say the building was broken into.

This is the latest in a string of break-ins at car dealership around the Grand Rapids area this week – with four happening Wednesday night into Thursday.

There have been many burglaries lately at West Michigan dealerships. In June alone, more than 50 vehicles were taken from Kent and Ottawa county dealerships.

As soon as we learn more, we’ll let you know both on air and online.