Police investigate if Sparta robbery linked to Wyoming attempted break-in

Grand Rapids police investigate after a vehicle believed to have been involved in a break-in at a Sparta cellphone store is stopped following a chase. (March 16, 2021)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are working to find out whether an attempted break-in at a Wyoming gun shop Tuesday morning is related to a robbery at a Sparta cellphone store and subsequent car chase.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says a burglary alarm called its officers to Silver Bullet Firearms on S. Division Avenue north of 54th Street around 8:20 a.m. They found damage to the front door, but said no one was actually able to get into the shop and nothing was stolen.

The Boost Mobile on S. State Street in Sparta was robbed between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m., Sparta Police Chief Andrew Milanowski said. He said at least two people stole things before being confronted by an employee and taking off.

Sparta police were able to get a description of the suspects’ SUV, which was later spotted in Walker. Walker police gave chase but lost sight of the SUV. The pursuit was eventually picked up by Grand Rapids police. It ended in the area of Lane Avenue and 3rd Street NW. Grand Rapids police said at least one person was arrested.

Milanowski said evidence was found in the SUV connecting the suspects to the Sparta break-in.

Grand Rapids police investigate after a vehicle believed to have been involved in a break-in at a Sparta cellphone store is stopped following a chase. (March 16, 2021)

Grand Rapids police investigate after a vehicle believed to have been involved in a break-in at a Sparta cellphone store is stopped following a chase. (March 16, 2021)

Police have so far not drawn a direct line between the attempted break-in in Wyoming and the Sparta robbery, but Wyoming investigators said they were working with other agencies to see if they can identify suspects.

Anyone with information about what happened at Silver Bullet can call Wyoming police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.