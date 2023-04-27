Police investigate after a man was found dead in a Wyoming apartment. (April 27, 2023)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police found a man dead in a Wyoming apartment Thursday night, according to police.

Wyoming police were called to ReNew Woodlake Apartments on Woodlake Road off Byron Center Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on reports of a man that had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside an apartment dead from a gunshot wound.

Police said they do not know what led up to the shooting. They did not say anything about a suspect.

A heavy police presence gathered at the apartment complex to investigate.