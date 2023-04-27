WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police found a man dead in a Wyoming apartment Thursday night, according to police.
Wyoming police were called to ReNew Woodlake Apartments on Woodlake Road off Byron Center Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on reports of a man that had been shot.
When officers arrived, they found a man inside an apartment dead from a gunshot wound.
Police said they do not know what led up to the shooting. They did not say anything about a suspect.
A heavy police presence gathered at the apartment complex to investigate.