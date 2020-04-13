Police investigate death at Kentwood apartment complex

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after someone was found dead with a gunshot wound in Kentwood Sunday.

The Kentwood Police Department said authorities were called to the Walnut Apartments on Nature Trail Drive SE near the intersection of Breton Road and 44th Street for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a person with a single gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a KPD news release.

Police are not releasing the person’s name pending family notification.

The police department said no one is in custody and no suspect information was released.

The incident, which police are calling a suspicious death, remains under investigation

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kentwood Police Department at 616.698.6580 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.