One dead in shooting at 54th Street Walmart in Wyoming

Kent County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The scene of a deadly shooting at the 54th Street Walmart in Wyoming. (March 14, 2022)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was shot and killed at a Walmart in Wyoming Monday.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Walmart on 54th Street near US-131, a spokesperson with the Wyoming Department of Public Safety told News 8.

A suspect is in custody, the city of Wyoming said in a tweet

The city said the store has closed, and there is no threat to the public.

  • The scene of a deadly shooting at the 54th Street Walmart in Wyoming. (March 14, 2022)
  • The scene of a deadly shooting at the 54th Street Walmart in Wyoming. (March 14, 2022)
  • The scene of a deadly shooting at the 54th Street Walmart in Wyoming. (March 14, 2022)

A News 8 crew on scene saw police tape in the parking lot.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links