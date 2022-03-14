One dead in shooting at 54th Street Walmart in Wyoming

The scene of a deadly shooting at the 54th Street Walmart in Wyoming. (March 14, 2022)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was shot and killed at a Walmart in Wyoming Monday.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Walmart on 54th Street near US-131, a spokesperson with the Wyoming Department of Public Safety told News 8.

A suspect is in custody, the city of Wyoming said in a tweet.

The city said the store has closed, and there is no threat to the public.

A News 8 crew on scene saw police tape in the parking lot.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.