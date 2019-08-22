Police investigate cellphone store break-in in Wyoming

Authorities investigate a break-in at the Sprint store in Wyoming Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating another cellphone store break-in in Kent County Thursday.

Kent County dispatchers confirm around 3:15 a.m. they received a call for a break-in at the Sprint store located on Health Drive SW near Byron Center Avenue SW in Wyoming.

It’s unclear if anything was stolen from the store.

Thursday’s incident comes as West Michigan is seeing a spike in cellphone thefts. The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says most of the incidents are connected. Investigators believe multiple groups of teenagers are working together to commit these crimes.